Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

IUSV opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

