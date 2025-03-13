Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

