Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 87,431 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 936.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAR stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

