PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.54.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
