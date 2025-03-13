PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.