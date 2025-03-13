PGGM Investments Sells 759 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 739.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $311.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.10. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

