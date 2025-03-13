PGGM Investments Sells 291,764 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,764 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $96,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,695,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

