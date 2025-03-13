PGGM Investments Sells 10,109 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

