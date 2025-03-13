PGGM Investments Purchases 1,137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

