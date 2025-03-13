PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up approximately 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $130,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Regency Centers by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 196,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

