PGGM Investments Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.8 %

DOCU opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,952.64. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

