PGGM Investments Buys 2,027 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Masco were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

