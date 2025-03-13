PGGM Investments Acquires 31,534 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $303.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
