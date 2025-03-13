PFG Advisors Sells 2,050 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,755,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.