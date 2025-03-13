PFG Advisors Purchases 2,545 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,099,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 582,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 430,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

