PFG Advisors Purchases 1,560 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

