PFG Advisors Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.30 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

