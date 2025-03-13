PFG Advisors Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.30 and a 12-month high of $624.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.