PFG Advisors Has $2.42 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 364,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,985,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

