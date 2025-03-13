PFG Advisors Acquires 70 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 219,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $252.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $184.46 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average is $250.92.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

