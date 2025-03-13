PFG Advisors Acquires 130 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

