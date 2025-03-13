Persimmon (LON:PSN) Releases Earnings Results

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 92.10 ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,168 ($15.15). The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,075. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,047 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.80 ($22.33). The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,202.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,374.84.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($21.27) to GBX 1,520 ($19.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.