Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish Sells 7,800 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE PRGO opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Perrigo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
