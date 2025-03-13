Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03.
About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock
