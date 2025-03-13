Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

