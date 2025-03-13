Perfect Moment (PMNT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perfect Moment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.48% -48.58% -21.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million -$8.72 million -0.72 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.26 billion $140.15 million 33.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perfect Moment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perfect Moment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 397 1737 2419 72 2.47

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.30%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Perfect Moment competitors beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

