PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $148.67. 1,024,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,464,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.