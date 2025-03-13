Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 56,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

