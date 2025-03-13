Penobscot Wealth Management Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.