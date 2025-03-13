Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 2,405 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

