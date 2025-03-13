Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

