PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $68.43. Approximately 2,332,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,153,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.