Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 11,473 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $2,333,264.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,344,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,030,116.65. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,655 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

