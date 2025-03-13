Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Parex Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$900.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,063.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
