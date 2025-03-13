Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 217,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

