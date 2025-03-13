Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

