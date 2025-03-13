PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.0 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.