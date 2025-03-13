PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 6144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACS. Truist Financial cut their price target on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PACS Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

