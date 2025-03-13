Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 389.35 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.70). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.71), with a volume of 189,113 shares.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.