OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 4,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $561.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.