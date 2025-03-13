Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.94. Oscar Health shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,635,366 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -707.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.