Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orora Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORRAF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Orora Company Profile
