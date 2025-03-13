Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orora Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORRAF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.