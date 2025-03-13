Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ORA

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.