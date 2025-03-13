Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Buys $23,331.62 in Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Gary E. Landriau acquired 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $23,331.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,024 shares in the company, valued at $229,769.28. The trade was a 11.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,117,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

