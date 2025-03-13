Orion (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 297745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OEC

Orion Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Orion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Orion by 1,578.7% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.