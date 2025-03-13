Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.