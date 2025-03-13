Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. Orica has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.
About Orica
