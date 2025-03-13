Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. Orica has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

