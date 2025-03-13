Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 1,651.3% in February

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 1,651.3% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
