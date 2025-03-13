Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
GOFPY opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
