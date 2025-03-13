Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

GOFPY opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

