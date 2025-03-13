Opus Genetics (IRD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect Opus Genetics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 4.1 %

IRD stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Opus Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Opus Genetics

In other news, CEO George Magrath purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,167. This trade represents a 20.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

