OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $408,599.10 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OppFi alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58.

OppFi Price Performance

OPFI opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.