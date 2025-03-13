OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $408,599.10 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFIGet Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 11th, David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58.

OppFi Price Performance

OPFI opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

