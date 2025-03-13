OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAR opened at $20.81 on Thursday. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

