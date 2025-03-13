Open Loot (OL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.41 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Open Loot has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $9.41 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,003,706 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 334,912,212.9099 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.05631158 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,714,587.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.